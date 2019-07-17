Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments Recorded April 29, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded April 29, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT FLANIGAN, MICHAEL DANIEL et ano 5558 VARDON DRIVE, CANANDAIGUA NY 14424 Favor: DHILLON, J PAUL et ano Attorney: LAFAY BYRNE LAFAY PC Amount: $8,474.00 HENDERSON, NICOLE 35 SENECA MANOR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATES OF ROCHESTER, PC Attorney: NEWMAN AND LICKSTEIN Amount: $1,488.91 JOSEPH, ARLENE 154 MAREETA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: CITIBANK, N.A. Amount: $4,728.37 MILLER, KEITH J 403 GARFIELD STREET, EAST ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo