Liens Filed Recorded April 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded April 26, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ADAMS, FELECIA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,464.08 ALMAKLANI, MOSA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,164.13 ANDERSON, FRANK E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $59,501.64 BACON, KELLY J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,029.22 BROWN, DAVID A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $610.56 BROWN, DAVID A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,317.48 GARDNER, RONALD B Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $26,484.83 KAUFMAN, NEAL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $28,198.94 MARKAJANI, MECHELE M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $24,894.37 MOSHKOVSKIY, ALEX Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $53,474.27 SALEEM, KHALID A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,321.27 SOUMAHORO, MEVENLY J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,097.67 TAYLOR, JOANN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,039.97 LIEN RELEASE ANGELO, ...

