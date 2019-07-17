Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded June 28, 2019

Mortgages Recorded June 28, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 28, 2019  129   NOT PROVIDED AREKS HOLDING LLC Property Address: 100 DOBSON ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $400,000.00 MOREY, EDGAR & MOREY, LISA M Property Address: Lender: ROCHESTER & MONROE COUNTY EMPLOYEES FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $170,000.00 14420 MARTINEZ, SANDRA & MARTINEZ, VICTOR M Property Address: 112 LAURA LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $206,600.00 WOLFF, MARK C Property Address: 6 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo