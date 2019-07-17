Don't Miss
New York raises statewide smoking age to 21

By: The Associated Press David Klepper July 17, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will raise its smoking age from 18 to 21 under legislation signed into law Tuesday by the state’s governor. The change, which takes effect in 120 days, will apply to the sales of traditional tobacco products as well as electronic cigarettes and vaporizers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said too many ...

