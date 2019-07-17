Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney / Powers of Attorney filed March 4, 2019

Powers of Attorney filed March 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded March 4, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BATES, FRANCES S Appoints: BATES, RICHARD V BUDD, BRUCE F Appoints: BUDD, DAVID A CITIMORTGAGE INC Appoints: CENLAR FSB DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Appoints: BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC KASANDRINOS, PETER A Appoints: KASANDRINOS, ANTONIOS LOAN ACQUISITION TRUST 2017-RPL1 Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC LOIACONO, CHARLOTTE Appoints: KASANDRINO, CORINNE VELOCITY COMMERCIAL CAPITAL LLC Appoints: NATIONSTAR ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo