Don't Miss
Home / News / Town rejects Woodstock 50 music festival appeal

Town rejects Woodstock 50 music festival appeal

By: The Associated Press July 17, 2019 0

VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York town has rejected the appeal of its denial of a permit to hold the Woodstock 50 music festival. The Town of Vernon’s planning board made its unanimous decision Tuesday night, exactly a month before the festival’s start. The town denied a permit application last week for a festival Aug. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo