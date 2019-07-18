Don't Miss
Attorney Douglas Whitney has retired

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2019 0

Douglas Whitney, who has practiced law in Fairport for 50 years, has announced his retirement as of June 30, 2019. Throughout his half-century career, Whitney has often been referred to as “the Country Lawyer” because he has served as the family lawyer for generations of Fairport and Perinton residents. “I have been fortunate throughout my career to ...

