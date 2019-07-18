Don't Miss
Court Calendars for July 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—A&E Real Estate Group LLC v Desiree Britt, 22 Warwick Drive – Edward L D’Amico 2—TTC Management LLC v Pricilla Ware, 432 Magee Ave – William C Rieth – Legal Aid Society 3—ABL Properties LLC v Ana Garcia, 11 Lorraine Place – William C Rieth 4—Avery Brooke Properties LLC v Sharisse O’Neal, 92 ...

