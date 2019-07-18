Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded June 28, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded July 1, 2019    132   NOT PROVIDED DEMEO, ANDREA et al to MARINESCU, MARK A et al Property Address: 182 WEST CHURCH STREET, PERINTON NY Liber: 12204 Page: 0668 Tax Account: 152.16-1-39 Full Sale Price: $410,000.00 RAMSEY-MACOMBER, LARRY E et ano to LAWRENCE, MICHELE M Property Address: Liber: 12204 Page: 0435 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $250,000.00 TSUBOTA, STUART L et ano to HART, BENTON D et ...

