Home / News / Legal News / Deemed dangerous, Epstein denied bail in sex abuse case

Deemed dangerous, Epstein denied bail in sex abuse case

By: The Associated Press By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER July 18, 2019 0

NEW YORK — A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the "heart of this decision." Epstein, with his hands folded before him, showed no reaction to the announcement by U.S. District Judge Richard ...

