Don't Miss
Home / News / Employers preparing for equal pay law

Employers preparing for equal pay law

New statute adds civil penalties

By: Bennett Loudon July 18, 2019 0

Many companies are reviewing their employee pay policies in anticipation of New York state’s new equal pay law scheduled to take effect Oct. 8. “From my experience, there are very few employers who intentionally discriminate in their pay practices,” said Benjamin E. Mudrick, a partner at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP. “Employers want to treat their employees ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo