Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments Recorded April 30, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded April 30, 2019 JUDGMENT ALVIA, JENNIFER E Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN ASSOCIATES PC Amount: JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AGOSTO-GRACIA, MARIANGLELIE 224 AFFINITY LANE APARTMENT 224, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $5,472.79 ALEMU, DAVID 3782 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $5,034.87 ALFONSO, MELANIE L 29 COSTAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING ...

