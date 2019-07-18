Don't Miss
Liens Filed Recorded April 27, 2019

July 18, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded April 27, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BECKER MECHANICAL CONTRACTORS LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,970.90 BESSETTE, MICHAEL M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,359.90 BILLS, EDWARD L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,369.45 BOWEN, JAMES D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $49,223.78 BUSE, ANGELA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $74,709.06 CARLISAS HOME AWAY FROM HOME DAYCAR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,407.02 CASSARA, DAVID Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,520.90 CHAMPION SPEEDWAY INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,232.82 DUKES, JESSIE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $62,765.32 ERIC BENSON DDS LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,107.09 GREENE, ALAN M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,396.39 HALL, ANDREW A Favor: ...

