Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded June 29, 2019

Mortgages Recorded June 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 29, 2019  10   14428 HACKETT, TIMOTHY J & HACKETT, WENDY E Property Address: 33 REDFERN DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $35,000.00 14450 DOUD, PATRICIA A & DOUD, TERRANCE A Property Address: 7 BLANDFORD LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $66,000.00 SCHNEGGENBURGER, ALEC J & SCHNEGGENBURGER, CANDACE M Property Address: 4 SILVER BIRCH CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo