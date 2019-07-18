New law grants farm workers right to unionize, get overtime

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Mary Esch July 18, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York farm workers have the right to unionize, get overtime pay and take at least one day off per week under a labor law signed Wednesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act eliminates an 80-year-old provision in New York state law that prohibits agricultural workers from ...

