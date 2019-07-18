Don't Miss
Home / News / Prosecutors drop criminal case against Kevin Spacey

Prosecutors drop criminal case against Kevin Spacey

By: The Associated Press Sonia Rao July 18, 2019 0

Prosecutors have dropped an indecent assault and battery case against Kevin Spacey, according to a document filed Wednesday with the Nantucket District Court. The Oscar-winning actor, 59, was accused last year of groping a man at a Massachusetts restaurant and bar in 2016. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe cited the “unavailability of the complaining ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo