Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester man sentenced for bank robbery

Rochester man sentenced for bank robbery

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2019 0

A Rochester man has been sentenced to four years and nine months for bank robbery. Donald L. White, 24, also was ordered to pay restitution of $3,231 to Chase Bank by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. At 9:47 a.m., Nov. 16, 2016, White entered the Chase Bank ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo