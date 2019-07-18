Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Individualized education plan: W.A., M.S. v. Hendrick Hudson Central School District

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Individualized education plan Deference to New York state review officer – Appropriate private school W.A., M.S. v. Hendrick Hudson Central School District 17-3248(L) Judges Kearse, Jacobs, and Hall Background: The parties appeal from an order granting and denying in part the parties’ cross-motions for summary judgment. The plaintiffs commenced an action under ...

