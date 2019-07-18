Don't Miss
Home / News / Three states sue Trump administration over tax workaround

Three states sue Trump administration over tax workaround

By: The Associated Press Mike Catalini July 18, 2019 0

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York sued the Trump administration Wednesday over an IRS rule that weakens the states’ attempts to work around a cap on state and local tax deductions. Attorneys general for the three states filed the lawsuit against the Treasury and IRS in federal court in New York. The suit argues that a June ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo