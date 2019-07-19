Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / About 10,000 au pairs to get paid in class-action settlement

About 10,000 au pairs to get paid in class-action settlement

By: The Associated Press By COLLEEN SLEVIN July 19, 2019 0

DENVER — About 10,000 live-in childcare workers from around the world will share in a class-action settlement in a case that challenged whether they should be treated as employees entitled to minimum wage or members of the family learning about the United States while helping out at home. U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello gave final approval ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo