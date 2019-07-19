Don't Miss
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – LEGAL/Part-Time

IMMEDIATE Part-time opening (Flexible 3 full days or 4 days 11-5) to provide administrative support to
the Senior VP/General Counsel and team. Successful candidates will have 2-3+ years’ administrative support experience with previous legal a plus. Associates degree desired. Strong MS Office Suite skills (Word, Excel, Outlook) are needed. Strong organizational and multi-tasking skills; excellent communication and customer service skills with external and internal customers. Work side by side with team and partners.

