Rejected Woodstock 50 organizers again seek concert permit

Rejected Woodstock 50 organizers again seek concert permit

By: The Associated Press July 19, 2019 0

VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — Woodstock 50 organizers have applied again for a permit to hold their festival an upstate New York horse track, a day after losing an appeal for a previous denial. Town of Vernon officials say the application was submitted Wednesday. Woodstock 50 was previously denied a permit twice last week by the town. An ...

