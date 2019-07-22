Don't Miss
Doing Business As Recorded March 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded March 5, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE FOCUS ENTERPRISES 56 GEIGER CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MONROE MIRABELLA, ANGELA R 56 GIEGER CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 I|||GARLIC PIT PASTA HOUSE| SPA ENVY LIFETIME WELLNESS CENTER 356 SENECA PKWY, ROCHESTER NY 14613 MCKOY, SHEREE 356 SENECA PKWY, ROCHESTER NY 14613   DOING BUSINESS AS FILED VILLEGAS, LUIS 79 STANRIDGE CT, ROCHESTER NY 14617 STANWIX, RYAN 627 CLAY AVE, ...

