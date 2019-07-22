Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments Recorded April 30, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded April 30, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALANG, DENNIS 106 BABBITT PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $7,975.59 LAUDE, AMY et ano 20 PINECREST DRIVE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $15,165.72 LOUGHLIN, KERRY 27 SODUS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $2,053.85 MANIVONG, BOUNNOY 258 JEROLD STREET, ...

