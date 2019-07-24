Don't Miss
Court Calendars for July 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 24, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Sealed – Leopold & Associates PLLc 2—Igor Brekher v Kamaria Shabazz, 23 Sawyer St – Pro Se 3—Andrew Ophardt v Valissa Reynolds & Scott Reynolds Jr, 43 Brayer St – Pro Se 4—Andrew Ophardt v Rhonda Ellis, 35 Petrel St – Pro Se 5—Andrew Ophardt v Amber White, 62 Whitney St – Pro Se 6—Heritage ...

