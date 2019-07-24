Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 24, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded March 8, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MICROME 30 ERIE CANAL DRIVE SUITE A, ROCHESTER NY 14626 SCHWENGER, JESSICA L 270 WINONA BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14617 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CONNIES INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY 245 EAST STREET 402, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 MONROE COOPER, CONNIE 245 EAST STREET 402, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 MONROE DEGUG AUTOMOTIVE 5021 WEST RIDGE ROAD, PARMA NY 14559 MONROE DEGUGLIELMO, FRANK ...

