Don't Miss
Home / News / New York leads nation in nonprofit jobs, wages

New York leads nation in nonprofit jobs, wages

By: The Associated Press July 24, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state leads the nation in nonprofit jobs and the wages they support. According to a report released Tuesday by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, New York had more than 1.4 million nonprofit jobs paying more than $78 billion in 2017. Nonprofit organizations employ nearly 18% of the state’s private-sector workforce, the third highest ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo