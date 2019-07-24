Don't Miss
New York makes revenge porn a misdemeanor

New York makes revenge porn a misdemeanor

By: The Associated Press July 24, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is catching up to most other states by criminalizing revenge porn. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, signed legislation Tuesday making it a misdemeanor to distribute intimate photos of another person without their consent. Violators will face up to a year in jail. The new law, which takes effect in 60 days, ...

