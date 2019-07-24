Don't Miss
Senate approves bill to extend 9/11 victims fund

Senate approves bill to extend 9/11 victims fund

By: The Associated Press Matthew Daly July 24, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate gave final legislative approval Tuesday to a bill ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money. The 97-2 vote sends the bill to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it. The vote came after Democratic senators agreed to allow votes on ...

