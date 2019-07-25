Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded July 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded July 10, 2019  53   14420 FLANNERY, MOIRA A to SHARPE, PETER T Property Address: 499 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12208 Page: 0226 Tax Account: 068.14-2-19 Full Sale Price: $79,900.00 NORTON, ALICIA M to PILAT, CATHY S et ano Property Address: 15 HILLCREST PARKWAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12208 Page: 0279 Tax Account: 068.20-3-33 Full Sale Price: $159,900.00 14428 LOWE, DONALD N et ano to NASCA, ...

