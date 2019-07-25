Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Former housing chief wants charge dropped

Former housing chief wants charge dropped

George Moses claims he had immunity

By: Bennett Loudon July 25, 2019 0

George Moses, the former chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority, is asking a federal judge to drop one of the criminal charges he’s facing because it’s based on statements he made under an immunity agreement. Moses and former Rochester City Councilman Adam C. McFadden were charged in February with fraud and money laundering. Those carry a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo