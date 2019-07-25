Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Jail time credit: Moore v. Annucci

Fourth Department – Jail time credit: Moore v. Annucci

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Jail time credit New charges – released – Interrupted sentence Moore v. Annucci CA 18-00045 Appealed from Supreme Court, Wyoming County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding challenging a jail time credit determination made by the sheriff’s department. The petitioner was sentenced in 1986 to concurrent terms of incarceration, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo