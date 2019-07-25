Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge orders fired Naval Academy professor be reinstated

Judge orders fired Naval Academy professor be reinstated

By: The Washington Post Susan Svrluga July 25, 2019 0

A U.S. Naval Academy professor fired for “unprofessional conduct” and known for his criticism of the school should get his job back, a judge ruled Wednesday. Last summer, the academy dismissed tenured English professor Bruce Fleming after investigating complaints about alleged behavior including touching students and sharing shirtless photos of himself. Fleming, a civilian member of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo