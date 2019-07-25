Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Improvisational comedy class: Opinion 19-09

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Improvisational comedy class Graduation performance – For-profit entity – Non-profit show Opinion 19-09 Background: A full-time judge asks if he may take a multi-week class on improvisational comedy and perform in a graduation show for which the judge’s name will not be publicized but will have a $10 admission charge. Further, ...

