Second Circuit – National Labor Relations Act: Bozzuto’s Inc. v. NLRB

By: Daily Record Staff July 25, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit National Labor Relations Act Employee interrogation standard – Single question – Insubordination Bozzuto’s Inc. v. NLRB 18-125(L) Judges Kearse, Livingston, and Carney Background: The petitioner sought review of the respondent’s holdings that a single question constituted impermissible interrogation and that two employee discharges were motivated by anti-union animus. The petitioner argued that ...

