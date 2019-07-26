Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice Department plans to restart capital punishment after long hiatus

Justice Department plans to restart capital punishment after long hiatus

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett and Mark Berman July 26, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration announced plans Thursday to resume executing federal prisoners awaiting the death penalty - ending a 16-year moratorium on the practice and setting the stage for fresh legal challenges. Attorney General William Barr ordered the Bureau of Prisons to schedule executions for five inmates on death row. Each was convicted of murdering ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo