Legal Assistant/Paralegal

Full-time legal assistant or paralegal needed to work in suburban law firm. Candidate must be experienced in all aspects of mortgage lending, including Closing Disclosure preparation and possess strong communication skills. Duties include performing mortgage closings. We offer competitive salary, benefits and desirable working environment.

Please send or email resume to:

Erin Mastrodonato, Esq. at Kaman, Berlove, Marafioti, Jacobstein & Goldman, LLP, 135 Corporate Woods, Suite 300, Rochester, NY 14623 erin@kamanesq.com