Sotomayor pays tribute at mentor Robert Morgenthau’s funeral

By: The Associated Press Verena Dobnik July 26, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor lavished praise on her onetime mentor, former Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, saying at his funeral Thursday that he made her the human being and legal mind she is today. More than 1,000 mourners filled Temple Emanu-El, the Manhattan synagogue where he was a trustee for ...

