Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Big question in opioid suits: How to divide any settlement

Big question in opioid suits: How to divide any settlement

By: The Associated Press By GEOFF MULVIHILL July 29, 2019 0

The roughly 2,000 state and local governments suing the drug industry over the deadly opioid crisis have yet to see any verdicts or reach any big national settlements but are already tussling with each other over how to divide any money they collect. The reason: Some of them want to avoid what happened 20 years ago, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo