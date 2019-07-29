Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded July 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded July 12, 2019  81   NOT PROVIDED MALOVICS, CAROL A to MAXON, MICHAEL Property Address: 9675 BEACHWOOD PARK DRIVE, HAMLIN NY Liber: 12209 Page: 0274 Tax Account: 001.16-4-4 Full Sale Price: $60,000.00 14428 EXIT 3 ENTERPRISES LLC to AMP ME UP LLC Property Address: 329 NORTH SANFORD ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12209 Page: 0004 Tax Account: 155.02-1-7.1 Full Sale Price: $163,000.00 14450 BSV RE LLC to CULVER, COLLEEN Property ...

