Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments Recorded May 7, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 7, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT HAMILTON, BAILEY S 48 PARRISH STREET, CANANDAIGUA NY 14424 Favor: CITY OF ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $400.00 HARRIS, TISHARA L 54 CREST STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK et ano Amount: $250.00 HAZLE, TYRON R 15 BREMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 HELLIS, NICHOLAS J 710 GRECIAN ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo