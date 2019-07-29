Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded July 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 12, 2019  88   NOT PROVIDED BURNS, DANIEL Property Address: 68 WOODSMOKE LANE, GREECE NY Lender: FIFTH THIRD BANK Amount: $8,466.53 14420 GUERRIERI, MICHAEL & GUERRIERI, MICHELLE Property Address: 125 HOLLYBROOK ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $13,900.00 WILSON, ABIGAIL Property Address: 362 GILMORE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: $25,000.00 14450 ALBANESE, CHARLIE C & ALBANESE, MICHELLE E Property Address: 31 WEST STREET, ...

