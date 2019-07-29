New York extends waiting period for some gun purchases

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press July 29, 2019 0

ALBANY (AP) — New York is extending the waiting period for certain gun purchases from three days to 30 days to give authorities more time to run background checks. The change signed into law Monday by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo will apply when a federal instant background check returns inconclusive results for a potential gun buyer. Instant ...

