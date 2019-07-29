Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Governor’s clemency office: Opinion 19-21

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2019 0

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Governor’s clemency office Inmate’s eligibility – Judicial obligation Opinion 19-21 Background: A full-time judge of a court with appellate jurisdiction asks if he may, on becoming aware of an eligible inmate take steps to make the inmate aware of the governor’s clemency office. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge may not suggest or ...

