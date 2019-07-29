Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Paralegal Perspectives: Celebrating longstanding Paralegal Association of Rochester members

Paralegal Perspectives: Celebrating longstanding Paralegal Association of Rochester members

By: Daily Record Staff Bobbi L. Ahearn July 29, 2019 0

The fall issue of the National Paralegal Reporter will be celebrating NFPA's 45th anniversary and the individuals who made this success possible. Local associations have been invited to send profile articles of their longstanding members; the articles should be roughly 500 words and a photo (or photos) should be provided. Deadline for entries is Aug. 12. With ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo