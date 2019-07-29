Don't Miss
Richard Rosenbaum dies at 88

By: Bennett Loudon July 29, 2019 0

Former state Supreme Court justice and statewide Republican leader Richard M. Rosenbaum died Sunday. He was 88. “Today we lost a giant and a great friend to so many,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo said in a news release. “A former state Supreme Court justice, candidate for governor, Monroe County legislator, and chairman of the New York ...

