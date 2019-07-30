Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded May 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 7, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT   SPEARS, BRANDON C 254 DENISE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.00 STEPHENS, CRAIG 140 CLIFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 THOMAS, BENJAMIN 2052 MAIN STREET APARTMENT 409, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 TOWNSEND, SYDNEY M 6 ALONZO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 VELAZQUEZ, ORLANDO 139 ...

