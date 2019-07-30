Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Lawsuit challenges Canandaigua sign ordinance

Lawsuit challenges Canandaigua sign ordinance

Property owners claim law violates civil rights

By: Bennett Loudon July 30, 2019 0

An outdoor advertising company is suing the town of Canandaigua over a local law regulating advertising signs. The plaintiffs are Lamar Advertising, Canandaigua National Bank and Trust Co., and Joan Purdy. Purdy owns property on Route 21, where a Lamar sign is located. The bank owns land on Route 332, where another sign is located. The complaint seeks ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo