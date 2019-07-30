Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 30, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 15, 2019  102   NOT PROVIDED MASCADRI, PETER M Property Address: 16 PUTNEY PLACE, GREECE NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $4,374.84 NEW ENGLAND VILLAGE TOWNHOUSES LLC Property Address: 3349-3379 LATTA ROAD AND 1138-1160 FLYNN ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $13,923.97 14420 BASISTY, NATALIE LEAH Property Address: 60844 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: UKRAINIAN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $41,000.00 BOCACH, JOANNE M Property Address: ...

