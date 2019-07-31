Don't Miss
Home / News / Deeds Recorded July 16, 2019

Deeds Recorded July 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded July 16, 2019  84   NOT PROVIDED AMERICAN TAX FUNDING, LLC et al to EB 2EMINY LLC Property Address: 323 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12210 Page: 0275 Tax Account: 120.83-2-24.000 Full Sale Price: $25,758.74 14428 FOREST CREEK EQUITY CORP et ano to FABER BUILDERS INC et ano Property Address: 29 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12210 Page: 0253 Tax Account: 159.01-2-39 Full Sale Price: $106,500.00 14445 CREATING ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo